Kendo Castaneda enters ring in Sin City

LAS VEGAS - The bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip will be the backdrop Friday evening as San Antonio's own Kendo Castaneda enters the ring to improve upon his undefeated record.

Castaneda (13-0, 7 KOs) will take on hometown boxer Jesus Gutierrez (14-2-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round junior welterweight bout at the Red Rock Casino and Resort.

This will be the second fight this year for "Tremendo" Castaneda, who defeated Pedro Amigon in February in San Antonio.

Gutierrez, the former WBC United States lightweight title holder, has only fought twice since 2015, with both fights resulting in losses.

Castaneda, a graduate from Holmes High School, will have in his corner trainers Joe Rodriguez and the legendary "Jesse" James Leija.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 15 years and is an award-winning sports producer. For story ideas, email sports@ksat.com.

