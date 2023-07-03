Spurs’ Summer League squad is ready for the California Classic

SACRAMENTO – The San Antonio Spurs will start NBA Summer League play Monday at the California Classic against the Charlotte Hornets at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

Spurs second-year guard Malaki Branham, who averaged 10.2 points in 66 games played last season, can’t wait to face the Hornets.

“We’re just ready. We’re just ready to play,” he said. “We’re ready to play. I’m ready to show what we can do. Yeah, we’re just ready. We’re hungry. Ready to play.”

The California Classic will mark the NBA debut of Sidy Cissoko, the Spurs’ 2023 second-round draft pick. Cissoko, who is living under the shadow of his fellow countryman and teammate Victor Wembanyama, is a tenacious defender with a motor that never stops.

“I mean, yeah, I’ll never give up, even if we are down by 20 or something,” he told KSAT 12 Sports. “I play 100 percent when I play basketball, which is hard. So, yeah, I play 100 percent every time and yeah, I like to play like this, so yeah.”

The first day of the NBA Summer League is exciting. These young basketball players are more than ready to suit up and play the game they love. They’re here to fight for roster spots and to have fun. Two-way player Dominick Barlow is ready to go.

“Man, I’m excited,” Barlow said. “We haven’t played in a little while, so it’s just been workouts. But I’m ready to go. I’m excited to play and I think we’re going to be ready to go.”

The Spurs Summer League squad practiced Sunday in Sacramento at the Kings’ old training facility.