Mayor Nirenberg, city officials in Boston bidding to host upcoming Men's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 confirmed on Tuesday that Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city officials are in Boston to formally bid to host another NCAA Men's Final Four.

The group from San Antonio includes UTSA and UIW officials. The city is bidding to host one of the Men's Final Fours being held in 2023, 2025 and 2026.

San Antonio is coming off a successful showing with the 2018 Men's Final Four at the Alamodome.

The NCAA Men's Basketball Committee is expected to make an announcement on who hosts that cycle of Final Four games sometime next week, possibly on July 16 or 17.

Excited to finish running through our @marchmadness host bid presentation and have the opportunity to be considered for a future opportunity to have the @SA_Sports @COSAGOV @UIWAthletics @UTSA host a future @marchmadness pic.twitter.com/H8hPqUfFPg — Brian Wickstrom (@UIW_AD) July 10, 2018

KSAT also learned Tuesday the city and local sports officials are also in the process of bidding to host the 2021 NCAA Women's Final Four. An announcement on Women's Final Four is expected by October.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.