Spurs great Tony Parker retiring after 18 seasons in NBA

Former San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker is calling it a career.

"It's with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey," Parker said Monday in a Facebook post.

Parker played 17 years for the Silver and Black before he finished his career in Charlotte.

He was the 28th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft and quickly was inserted into the starting lineup for the Spurs in his rookie season.

Parker won four NBA championships with the Spurs and was named NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

He was selected to six All-Star squads.

Spurs All-Time Numbers

Parker left San Antonio after the 2018 season as the all-time franchise leader in assists with 6,829.

He is second in franchise history in games and minutes played, and fourth in overall points scored behind Tim Duncan, George Gervin and David Robinson.

Parker is fifth in franchise history in steals and eighth in rebounds.

As a member of the Big 3, Parker, Manu Ginobili and Tim Duncan won more than 1,000 games together and have the most NBA playoff wins as a trio.

Parkers discusses decision with The Undefeated

Tony Parker opened up about his decision to retire with columnist Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated.

Parker told Spears he was retiring because he "can't be Tony Parker anymore."

Spears did the interview with Parker in San Antonio.

Parker said he just knew it was time at the end of this past season even though he physically feels he can play two more seasons.

He said he spoke to Duncan and Ginobili, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich about his decision.

They all supported and are happy for him, Parker said.

He spoke about what Spurs fans and the city meant to him, saying he will continue to live in San Antonio.

"It’s home. I arrived here 19 years old and they embraced me," Parker said. "They treated me like their son, and it’s always gonna be home. It is family."

🇺🇸 It’s with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey! Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team.

Thank you for everything! https://t.co/YKqTlnkG90 — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) June 10, 2019

