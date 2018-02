Kawhi Leonard may be back for the Silver and Black by the end of this season, after all.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright reported on Monday Leonard is planning to practice this week and possibly return to the lineup in March.

The news comes days after head coach Gregg Popovich said he would be surprised if Leonard returned this season.

Leonard has played in only nine games this season as he has battled quadriceps tendinopathy.

