PHOTOS: Kawhi's new Air Jordan 1s inspired by 2014 championship win

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard's new shoe will hit the shelves of Jordan Brand retailers later this month.

The shoes pay homage to Leonard's ascension to greatness during the 2014 NBA Finals when the Spurs won a world championship and Leonard was voted Finals MVP.

The shoes feature a golden "2014" badge at the base of the laces representing the 2014 NBA Finals and a golden championship trophy medal that dangles from the side of the shoe.

The silver and black shoes have a translucent, blue bottom and Leonard's famous Klaw logo on the tongue of one of the shoes.

The left shoe has the 2014 NBA Finals logo emblazoned in gold foil on the sole and the right shoe has Leonard's Klaw logo.

The shoes will cost $160 and hit stores and Nike.com on April 28, according to KicksOnFire.com.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.