Popovich discusses future with Spurs, hints at contract negotiations with team

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich held his end of season press conference on Monday after the Spurs fell in Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets.

The biggest question was about Popovich's future and whether he would return for another season.

Popovich did not state anything official, but alluded to being in contract negotiations.

“That’s up in the air. I've never talked about my contract in all these years. I've never had an agent. Never talked about the contract,” said Popovich. “My contract is basically my business.”

In classic Popovich fashion, he joked about being sought by two other teams.

"I’m currently in negotiation, could very well end up with the Portofino Flyers or the Positano Pirates," said Popovich. "It’s like one-third Positano, one-third Portofino, one-third San Antonio so we’ll see where it ends up.”

If Popovich returns, it would be his 23rd full season as Spurs head coach.

