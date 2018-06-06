Spurs not entertaining trade offers for Kawhi Leonard, report says

SAN ANTONIO - There has not been much news on the Kawhi Leonard front since the end of the Spurs season, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared a few details about San Antonio’s summer plans for their franchise star.

Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN’s “NBA Draft: On the Clock” Tuesday and discussed what the Spurs plan to do in this year’s draft.

The conversation turned to Leonard’s status with the team and how that will impact the Spurs moving forward.

“Gregg Popovich is going to sit down with Kawhi sometime between now and the draft,” Wojnarowski said. “They are going to start to see if they can repair the trust between he (Leonard) and the organization, and I think Kawhi at some point has to rebuild the relationship with a lot of his teammates.”

The Spurs can offer Leonard the super-max extension this summer worth $219 million over five years, but there were reports throughout the season that Leonard was not happy in San Antonio and the relationship between him and the franchise was possibly beyond repair.

Leonard played in only nine games this season due to a quadriceps injury and has not been publicly seen with the team since mid-March.

“There’s a lot of questions between now and the draft,” Wojnarowski said. “A lot of teams in the league would love to get involved in trade talks with San Antonio. Those are not being entertained yet by the Spurs.”

The draft will be held June 21 and Leonard is eligible for the super-max extension July 1.

