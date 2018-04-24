Report: TV sports anchor caught stealing jacket at AT&T Center after Warriors practice

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime San Francisco TV sports anchor is accused of stealing a jacket that belonged to a Golden State Warriors employee after a team practice last week at the AT&T Center.

The Athletic reported that ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann took the jacket of Ralph Walker, the Warriors director of team security and Stephen Curry's personal security guard.

The site reported KGO was notified, and called Shumann home before Sunday’s Game 4 between the Spurs and Warriors.

KPIX-TV in San Francisco obtained surveillance video from the AT&T Center of the incident, which shows a man in red, allegedly Shumann, grab the jacket before walking off the arena floor.

Video of the Mike Shumann Incident pic.twitter.com/cabZp69OIC — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) April 24, 2018

ESPN reviewed a tape of the incident as well.

A KGO spokesperson said in a statement on Monday to The Athletic:

"We are taking the allegations very seriously and conducting a full investigation. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel matters.”

The Athletic also reported Shumann apologized to individual Warriors players, but many are upset and refusing to do exclusive interviews with KGO.

KSAT contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which said it has not received information on the incident.

Game 5 between the Spurs and Warriors will be played Tuesday evening in Oakland.

