Cowboys fall to 49ers in preseason opener, 17-9

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - For the second straight season, quarterback Dak Prescott started in the Cowboys' preseason opener, but despite nearly 300 yards of total offense, Dallas couldn't find the endzone and fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-9.

Prescott played the first series, and performed admirably, completing all four of his passes for 23 yards -- including one to himself. With a chance to capitalize on an early pass interference call, Prescott and the Cowboys faced a third and four at the San Francisco six yard line. His ensuing pass was deflected high into the air and fell right back into his arms. Prescott lost a yard on the play, but Brett Maher made the drive count with a 25-yard field goal that gave Dallas their first lead of the game.

Rookie Tony Pollard started in place of Ezekiel Elliott, who remains a contract holdout, and recorded 16 yards on four carries.

Maher tallied a pair of additional field goals in the first half, including a 31-yarder as time expired, but missed a 35-yard attempt midway through the second quarter.

The Cowboys were shutout in the second half.

Dallas' best chance to score came in the closing seconds of the game. Again buoyed by a pass interference call, the Cowboys drove down to the four yard line, but Mike White's pass fell incomplete in the endzone on fourth down with seven seconds left.

Former Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd scored both of San Francisco's touchdowns. Former Texas A&M safety Donovan Wilson recorded and interception in the third quarter.

The Cowboys will return to preseason play next Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CDT at L.A. Coliseum.

