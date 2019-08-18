Spurs' longest-tenured employee, Pete Anton, dies at 93

SAN ANTONIO - Pete Anton, the longest-tenured employee in the Spurs' team history, has died.

His family revealed his death was due to complications from a stroke this weekend.

Anton began working for the Spurs' media services department when the team moved from Dallas to San Antonio in 1973. His job was to check in members of the media at the then-Hemisfair Arena, later the Alamodome and most recently the AT&T Center just this past season.

Anton was honored this past February with a framed Spurs jersey with his age, 93, on it for his 46 years of service to the NBA team and as the oldest employee in the league.

