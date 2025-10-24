Reports to: Director of Digital Sales

Work Location: On-site (Detroit, Roanoke, Orlando, Jacksonville, Houston, or San Antonio)

Description

The Digital Sales Strategist (DSS) works directly within a Graham Media Group station, serving as the market’s digital sales expert and revenue driver. Embedded with local sales teams, the DSS collaborates with Account Executives to identify opportunities, develop client-specific digital strategies, and close high-value, multi-platform deals. This role bridges local relationships and corporate expertise, helping sellers grow their digital acumen while achieving shared revenue goals.

Responsibilities

Partner with Account Executives to identify and close new digital revenue opportunities with existing and prospective clients.

Develop customized multi-platform strategies using GMG’s suite of digital products and vendor partners.

Lead digital discovery conversations, proposal development, and client presentations.

Collaborate with the Director of Digital Sales and vendors to refine product offerings, campaign goals, and performance expectations.

Provide digital education and training for local sellers to strengthen their confidence in pitching digital solutions.

Track, report, and forecast digital sales performance for assigned station or region.

Maintain a strong understanding of the competitive landscape and emerging advertising technologies.