Log Editor / Inventory Specialist

Reports to: Traffic Hub Manager

Location: Remote position based in one of the GMG Markets: Detroit, MI; Jacksonville, FL; Orlando, FL; Roanoke, VA; Houston, TX; San Antonio, TX.

Description

The Graham Media Group Traffic Hub is a fast-paced team supporting eight stations and their digital subchannels. We are seeking a detail-oriented professional who communicates effectively across multiple stations, prioritizes workload well, and consistently meets deadlines.

Responsibilities

Manage daily broadcast logs for multiple tv stations to maximize commercial inventory and revenue.

Prioritize and schedule displaced spots to ensure contractual obligations are met.

Identify and resolve inventory code errors, break code issues, and log conflicts.

Review commercial placements to ensure compliance with advertiser contracts and scheduling requirements.

Ensure broadcast logs are accurate, complete, and prepared for finalization.

Requirements

Experience with WideOrbit is highly preferred.

Two or more years of experience in a television station traffic department or traffic role preferred.

Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy and attention to detail.

Adaptable and flexible; with the ability to shift priorities in a face-paced environment.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proven team player with excellent organizational and time management skills.

Contact: Jacqueline Acebal, Traffic Hub Manager

jacebal@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.