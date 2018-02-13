Rackspace trims fewer than 100 employees to hire people with other skill sets

SAN ANTONIO - '""Rackspace says it laid off fewer than 100 of its 6,700 employees to make room for workers with certain skill sets.

The company says it periodically trims in areas where other skill sets are in lower demand.

Rackspace says it has more than 200 jobs opening and encourages people to apply on its website. It released this statement in regard to the layoffs:

"Rackspace operates in the fast-changing information technology industry, and we constantly evolve our workforce to meet shifting business requirements. We are hiring in areas where we need more Rackers with certain skill sets, and we periodically trim in areas where other skill sets are in lower demand. We are currently trimming fewer than 100 of our 6,700 Rackers. Our business is growing in revenue and profit, and our headcount is the highest it has ever been. We encourage interested applicants to check out our more than 200 job openings at http://rackspace.jobs/."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.