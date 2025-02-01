Texas Eats: Best Bites at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

We’re getting you ready for another exciting year at the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo by rounding up all the best bites from 2024 and giving you a chance to win a family 4-pack of concert tickets! Gear up for the Secret Word Giveaway starting from 10 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 1 and runs through noon on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Western Heritage Weekend

Date: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Where: Market Square

Kick off the 2025 Stock Show and Rodeo with a wild weekend full of activities for the whole family including the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive, Vaquero Cook-Off and more!

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2025

Date: Feb. 6-Feb. 23

Where: Frost Bank Center

Come out to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo for a month long celebration of Texan cultures! The Frost Bank Center will be transformed into a carnival fairground, fun for all ages, with an exciting lineup of musicians including Keith Urban, Zach Top, Mark Chesnutt and more. Live stock show events and competitions will run throughout the rodeo season.

For more details on all things rodeo, visit their website: https://www.sarodeo.com/p/about

This week on Texas Eats:

Garcia Barbecue

9390 Huebner Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240

Co-owners Alex Garcia and Jonathan Garcia opened Garcia Barbecue as a food truck in 2019. Since then, they’ve won awards for their brisket and have been serving the San Antonio area. They opened their newest brick-and-mortar spot in the Northwest Side of San Antonio this past summer.

