Texas Eats: Biggest breakfast tacos in San Antonio and Cajun seafood boils in Live Oak

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
Mr. Crabby’s Cajun Seafood & Bar
415 TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78245
Mr. Crabby’s is serving delicious Cajun seafood boils and themed cocktails under the sea. They have unique appetizers including fried alligator bites, which pairs well with their signature creole sauce. The restaurant provides a full service bar and an outdoor patio.
Rolando’s Super Tacos
93 Shasta Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221
Rolando’s has taken the internet by storm with their super tacos that come with your choice of fillings in a 14-inch tortilla. This location has been serving the South Side community for over 35 years and their menu offers all of the classic Mexican dishes including their popular carne guisada tacos, enchilada plates, tamales, and more.
Max and Louie’s New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216
Max and Louie’s has been serving the North Side of San Antonio for eight years and their expansive menu includes all-day breakfast, sandwiches and classic American comfort food. The cozy space resembles a classic diner with a retro New York theme.
@eldereats
✨ NEW! ✨ New cafe offers scratch-made ice cream, kolaches, croissants & espressos in SA! 🤩 . 📍 Melvin’s Homemade Ice Cream & Espresso Bar | 226 W Bitters Rd, Ste. 124, San Antonio, TX 78216 . ☕🍦NEW SPOT ALERT! Melvin’s Ice Cream & Espresso Bar just opened in San Antonio, and it’s serving homemade ice cream, fresh espressos, and baked goods like kolaches, croissants, & Rice Krispie treats! 🙌🍩 🔥 Try their specialty ice cream flavor Mel-O-Mar with graham crackers, chocolate ganache, & marshmallows. Plus, the baristas are pulling top-notch espresso shots! ☕✨ Oh, and did I mention Melvin is the son of Louie from the famous Max and Louie’s Diner? 🍽️ Stop by for a SWEET experience! . #eldereats #sanantonio #texaseats #texas #foodie #breakfast #espresso #cafe #icecream #bakery #cappuccino #foodcritic #foodreview #fyp #diner♬ Pennies From Heaven - Remastered - Louis Prima
Melvin’s Cafe
226 W Bitters Rd #124, San Antonio, TX 78216
An expansion of Max and Louie’s, Drew Glick adds ice cream, milk shakes, and an espresso bar right next door. They serve a variety of baked goods and specialty cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.
