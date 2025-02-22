Texas Eats: Biggest breakfast tacos in San Antonio and Cajun seafood boils in Live Oak

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Mr. Crabby's (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Crabby’s Cajun Seafood & Bar

415 TX-1604 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78245

Mr. Crabby’s is serving delicious Cajun seafood boils and themed cocktails under the sea. They have unique appetizers including fried alligator bites, which pairs well with their signature creole sauce. The restaurant provides a full service bar and an outdoor patio.

Rolando's Super Tacos (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rolando’s Super Tacos

93 Shasta Ave, San Antonio, TX 78221

Rolando’s has taken the internet by storm with their super tacos that come with your choice of fillings in a 14-inch tortilla. This location has been serving the South Side community for over 35 years and their menu offers all of the classic Mexican dishes including their popular carne guisada tacos, enchilada plates, tamales, and more.

Max and Louie's 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Max and Louie’s New York Diner

226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Max and Louie’s has been serving the North Side of San Antonio for eight years and their expansive menu includes all-day breakfast, sandwiches and classic American comfort food. The cozy space resembles a classic diner with a retro New York theme.

Melvin’s Cafe

226 W Bitters Rd #124, San Antonio, TX 78216

An expansion of Max and Louie’s, Drew Glick adds ice cream, milk shakes, and an espresso bar right next door. They serve a variety of baked goods and specialty cakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.

