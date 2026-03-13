Texas Eats NOW: Michelin-Starred Flaming Baked Alaska and Indian-Fusion Curry Queso

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Isidore 2026 (KSAT 2025)

Isidore

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Located inside the Pullman Market at the Pearl District, Isidore is a modern steakhouse concept that celebrates the bounty of Texas through elevated ingredients and service. Under the guidance of Chef Jorge Hernandez, who returned to San Antonio after working at multiple Michelin-rated kitchens, the menu highlights artisan-raised beef, local produce, and a deep wine list. Critically, Isidore has been recognized by the Michelin Guide as a starred restaurant for its high quality and distinctive voice in Texas dining. Ideal for a special-occasion dinner where you want something upscale yet rooted in local terroir and Texan flavor.

North Street 2026 (KSAT 2025)

North Street

216 North St, San Marcos, TX 78666

North Street is a restaurant in San Marcos that serves Indian-fusion cuisine which has a uniquely Indian flavor, while also possessing an approachable and familiar Texan taste. This cozy establishment is great for any foodie who wants to dabble and experience Indian cuisine for the first time. North Street also has a fantastic beer selection, with 24 flavors on tap. Make sure to try their show-stopping curry queso and chicken tikka masala taco for an unforgettable meal.

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