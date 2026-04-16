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🎊 ¡Viva! Your guide to Fiesta 2026 in San Antonio

Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Fiesta Medal Giveaway and Tex-Mex Favorites in Leon Valley

David Elder joins early morning crowds at TIA’S TACO HUT for a Fiesta medal giveaway and highlights the restaurant’s popular Tex-Mex menu

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

SAN ANTONIOYou can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 041526 Tias (KSAT 2026)

LA CARNICERIA MEAT MARKET

8771 TX-151 Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78245

Tia’s Taco Hut hosted a lively medal giveaway as part of the 2026 Fiesta season, drawing eager locals who lined up as early as 5 a.m. to collect a limited “Texas Eats Fiesta 2026” medal. The event, sponsored by Tia’s and Pepsi, brought the community together to celebrate one of the city’s most anticipated traditions leading up to Fiesta.

Known for its fast-casual Tex-Mex offerings, Tia’s Taco Hut continues to expand across the San Antonio area with a menu featuring breakfast tacos served all day, carne guisada, barbacoa, and classic plates like enchiladas and fajitas. With fresh, in-house recipes, budget-friendly options, and a bright, festive atmosphere, the restaurant remains a popular stop for locals looking for flavorful meals at any time of day.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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