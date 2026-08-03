Is This the Best Soup in San Antonio? - Picnikins

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

PICNIKINS

6901 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216

Picnikins is a San Antonio institution that has been serving scratch-made sandwiches, soups, and salads since 1988. Located just outside of Park North, the patio café has built a loyal following over more than three decades by keeping its menu fresh, approachable, and consistently made from scratch. Owner Haley Sims acquired the restaurant from the original owners roughly two years ago and committed from day one to preserving everything that made the place a neighborhood staple.

The star of the menu is the signature roasted poblano soup, made by slow-roasting fresh poblano peppers, sweating them, and blending them into a thick, velvety, cream-based bowl that carries a steady heat and a bright, clean finish. Also drawing crowds is The Ultimate, the restaurant’s top-selling sandwich built with turkey, bacon, and avocado on a base of cream cheese and mayo. The menu rounds out with the Southwest Burger — topped with house-made tostada aioli, roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese.

For the entire month of August in 2026, mention Texas Eats at checkout to get 20% off your order.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BEST QUALITY DAUGHTER

602 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX 78215

Best Quality Daughter is an Asian-American restaurant at the Historic Pearl, opened in November 2020 by Chef Jennifer Dobbertin. A second-generation Chinese-American, Dobbertin built the concept around the comfort food of her upbringing and her extensive travels, weaving together Chinese, Southeast Asian, and South Texas influences into a menu that she describes as pioneering New Asian-American cuisine.

The kitchen is led by Chef de Cuisine, Alan Nelson, whose team turns out wok-fired dishes with precision and layered flavor. The Drunken Noodle Red Curry Mole is a centerpiece of the menu — wagyu beef flank, wide noodles, and farm-to-table vegetables are brought together with a sauce that merges a Thai curry paste with the earthy depth of mole. The Pork Belly is a favorite as well with 10-hour-braised pork belly in bibb lettuce alongside pickled red onion and red chili. The Impossible Potstickers offer a delicious vegan option stuffed with impossible meat, shiitake mushrooms, ginger, and garlic.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DEAN’S STEAK & SEAFOOD

431 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Dean’s Steak and Seafood is a fine dining steakhouse located inside the Kimpton Santo Hotel in downtown San Antonio, housed within a restored 19th-century schoolhouse. The space retains many of its original architectural details, including a vaulted exposed-wood ceiling, and features a curved oyster bar alongside a wine room and private dining space.

Executive Sous Chef, Andrew Satterwhite, anchors the kitchen around premium Texas beef, including a 14-ounce New York strip sourced from Rosewood Ranch and an eight-ounce filet mignon seasoned with the house signature blend — a proprietary mix of four salts, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion, and additional spices. The Dean’s Signature Steak crowns the filet with lobster claws, Cotija cream, and a red wine jus, while the New York strip arrives alongside a Madagascar shrimp and a Pipian sauce. For dessert, the kitchen sends out a heavenly chocolate cake topped with edible gold flakes and a delectable bread pudding with bourbon caramel, pecans, and vanilla gelato.

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