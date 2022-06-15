South Texas Pride: Things to do in San Antonio for Pride Month

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Pride Month festivities are underway, with many of them kicking off for locals and visitors to enjoy this week.
The Official Pride Week Celebration will kick off on Friday, June 17, and will wrap up on Sunday, June 26.
Check out what’s happening below:
Pride 2022 Events
- June 1-June 30 - San Antonio Public Library is calling on community members all month to submit entries for its first Big Pride Zine. Participants should answer the following question in their submissions: “What about yourself and your journey are you proud of?” Click here for submission guidelines and forms.
- June 16 - Metro Health will host the “Take Pride in Your Health” panel discussion at Luther’s on Thursday, June 16, to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, health screenings and the public health approach to violence prevention. There will be a panel discussion and drag show from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and the Metro Health pop-up clinic will be operating from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.
- June 17 - Bexar County Family Services will host its Pride Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17. BCFS will help people with housing, local support groups, health and safety information, and other services at the event. Click here to register and find direction information.
- June 17 - The San Antonio Zoo will kick off the first-ever Pride Week with its Night Out at the Zoo. The event will take place after hours from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and will include community resources, animal encounters, vendors, live music, a parade and a fashion show. Click here for more information.
- June 18 - Visit San Antonio will host the inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade on Saturday, June 18. There will be a Celeration at La Villita starting at noon until 5 p.m. The parade will have two showings -- one will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the River Walk Downtown Reach, and the other will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the River Walk Museum Reach. Watch the South Texas Pride Q&A and GMSA coverage of the upcoming parade by clicking here. You can access Visit San Antonio’s page by clicking here.
- June 18 - San Antonio FC will host Pride Night starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, at Toyota Field. Click here for ticket information.
- June 18 - San Antonio Public Library is hosting a virtual Queer Crafternoon event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Click here to sign up.
- June 18 - Chad Michaels, winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 1, will be performing at a fundraising event at Woodlawn Pointe on Saturday, June 18. Click here for ticket information and directions to the event.
- June 23 - Pride Center San Antonio will host a Youth Empowerment with Pride Conference from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The conference is for youths between 12 and 17 years of age and is free. Click here to sign up.
- June 24 - The Pride on the Green “Texas Scramble” golf tournament will be held at Cedar Creek Golf Course from 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 24. Registration ends June 18. Click here for more information.
- June 24 - Pride San Antonio will host a meet and greet with the grand marshal of the Pride Bigger than Texas parade, Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez, on Friday, June 24. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bonham Exchange. Click here for more information.
- June 25 - Pride San Antonio will host its Pride Bigger than Texas festival at Crockett Park and parade. The festival will include food, entertainment, a high-heel race and a health fair. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the parade will be at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 25. Click here for festival ticket information and directions.
- June 25 - San Antonio Public Library is hosting a virtual Queer Crafternoon event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Click here to sign up.
- June 26 - Centro San Antonio will host its third annual Family Pride Day at Madison Square Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26. Click here for more information about the event.
- June 26 - Six Flags Fiesta Texas and Pride San Antonio will host a Pride Day on Sunday, June 26. This event is the grand finale of a week-long celebration of Pride in San Antonio. Part of the proceeds will benefit Pride San Antonio. Click here for more information.
- June 30 - Queer Voices, in collaboration with Pride Center San Antonio and the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, will host a free community event featuring entertainment, food, drinks, and a mini “mercadito,” among other festivities. The event will be at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. Click here for more information and to sign up.