2 downtown streets to become two-ways after decades of being one-ways

TCI: Changes part of overall enhancement project

By Deven Clarke - News Reporter

SAN ANTONIO - Main and Soledad are busy downtown streets that have been one-ways since the 1950s and are being converted to two-way streets.

San Antonio's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department said the conversion and beautification project will make for a better commute.

WHAT’S CHANGING?

  • Main Street between Commerce and Pecan streets goes southbound only but will become a two-way starting Saturday.

  • Soledad Street between Commerce and Pecan streets goes northbound only but will become a two-way starting Saturday.

  • New traffic lights

  • Wider sidewalks

  • Landscaping upgrades

  • Bike lanes on Main Avenue

  • Streets will be suitable for all types of transit, such as public, private vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycles.

What drivers are saying:

Changes will be in full effect by Monday. Officials will be monitoring traffic to make sure things run smoothly. 

