2 downtown streets to become two-ways after decades of being one-ways

SAN ANTONIO - Main and Soledad are busy downtown streets that have been one-ways since the 1950s and are being converted to two-way streets.

San Antonio's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department said the conversion and beautification project will make for a better commute.

WHAT’S CHANGING?

Main Street between Commerce and Pecan streets goes southbound only but will become a two-way starting Saturday.

Soledad Street between Commerce and Pecan streets goes northbound only but will become a two-way starting Saturday.

New traffic lights

Wider sidewalks

Landscaping upgrades

Bike lanes on Main Avenue

Streets will be suitable for all types of transit, such as public, private vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycles.

What drivers are saying:

Changes will be in full effect by Monday. Officials will be monitoring traffic to make sure things run smoothly.

