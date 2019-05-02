2 women injured by car after leaving Northwest Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that injured two women while leaving a Northwest Side bar overnight.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of The Well, a bar located in the 5500 block of UTSA Boulevard, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, the two women were leaving the bar when a silver car backed into one of them, knocking them to the ground. That's when, police said, the other woman jumped on the hood of the vehicle, just before being thrown.

The car, however, did not stop and fled towards I-10, police said. Authorities said two women were believed to be in the fleeing vehicle.

The two injured women were taken to University Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Their names and ages are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police said the investigation and search for the vehicle are ongoing.

