Car carrying mariachis runs into West Side Jack in the Box restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - It almost sounds like the beginning of a joke: a group of mariachis goes into a Jack in the Box. Only in this case, no one is laughing.

San Antonio police arrested the driver of the car on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

They say he was one of several mariachi performers who were returning home after a gig around 3 a.m. Thursday.

While trying to make a turn from Culebra Road onto NW 24th Street, the driver lost control of his car, jumped a curb and hit the front of the building as well as some support beams.

The impact left a glass door shattered and crumbled one of the support beams.

Other beams had noticeable cracks on their exteriors.

It did not appear however, that anyone was hurt in the crash.

Officers at the scene administered a field sobriety test, then arrested the driver. Police said it appeared he also was speeding at the time of the crash.

It was not clear right away how the crash would impact business at the fast food restaurant.

