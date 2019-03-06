Drivers may see relief at intersection of Loop 1604, Bandera Road after displaced left turn opens

SAN ANTONIO - People who drive around the area of Loop 1604 and Bandera Road may be getting some relief soon.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been working on a $7.6 million project to turn the intersection there into a displaced left turn and it’s set to open by the end of the month.

Robert Leiva said he knows how bad traffic can be at that intersection because he drives through it every day.

“It gets pretty congested at times, especially in the mornings," Leiva said. “Some drivers don’t respect. They don’t let you in or out.”

TxDOT's new displaced left turn will move left turning vehicles across the road several yards before the intersection, allowing forward moving vehicles to move faster through the traffic light.

"You'll have to get used to it," Leiva said. "As long as it will improve the traffic, I'm all for it."

Most drivers that KSAT crews talked to on Tuesday said they are excited for the opening of the displaced left turn because it will improve traffic, but resident Alvin Bratz said he is a little worried about what’s going to happen once that traffic hits Loop 1604.

“It’s going to relieve congestion. The problem is, though, Loop 1604 is not going to be able to handle the cars that are going off of Bandera Road,” Bratz said.

Leiva said there is also the anticipation of actually trying it out and getting on the displaced left turn lane.

"It’s going to be hard at first," Leiva said. “We’re out here every day, so we need to try it as soon as possible.”

Drivers will get the chance soon as construction is starting to wrap up.

“I’m just glad to see it’s finally going to be over within the next month, I hope,” Bratz said.

Those looking to find out about what to expect are encouraged to attend an informational meeting put on by TxDOT from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the John Igo Public Library, located at 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway.

Links to TxDOT's video simulations of the DLT intersection:

