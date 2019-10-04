Motorcyclist dead after crashing into guardrail, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail while exiting Highway 90 early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on Highway 90 near Interstate 35.
According to police, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound and took the off-ramp to I-35 South at a high rate of speed when he failed to handle the curve, crashing into the side metal guardrail.
RELATED: 2 in custody, SAPD officer injured after pursuit, crash involving several vehicles on NE Side
RELATED: 3 avoid serious injury in SW Side rollover crash, police say
Police said the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The motorcyclist has yet to be identified.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.