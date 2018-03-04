Tractor-trailer driver hospitalized after collision with school bus, 3 other vehicles on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital in unknown condition after a crash involving a school bus, his truck and at least three other vehicles.

The crash happened Saturday evening on Loop 410 at South W.W. White Road.

None of the students on the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District bus were injured. A VIA bus is on its way to pick up the occupants of the bus.

KSAT is working to get more details on the crash. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.