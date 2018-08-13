Woman charged in vehicle crash that killed 1, injured 4, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have identified the person charged in an Aug. 10 vehicle crash that killed one person and injured four others on the city's far West Side.

Rosalinda Olalde, 23, has been taken into police custody.

According to police, Olalde's Ford Expedition lost control, jumped a curb and struck the driver's side door of a white Chevy Malibu, killing the 22-year-old driver, Mario Velasquez-Palau.

The accident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6500 block of the westbound access road of West Loop 1604.

The four passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to University Hospital, police said. Three suffered serious bodily injuries and the fourth was listed in critical condition. Velasquez-Palau was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olalde is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault, police said.

