WATCH: Woman blows up wedding dress after divorce finalized

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas - If you heard a loud bang in Medina County Saturday night, chances are, you heard Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler celebrating the finalization of her divorce.

Santleben-Stiteler's divorce from her husband of 14 years was finalized Friday morning. On Saturday, her parents, sisters and brother-in-law helped her put the past behind her and filled her wedding dress with 20 pounds of the explosive target material, Tannerite.

The newly divorced woman shot her dress, causing a brilliant explosion and bang heard for miles.

The celebratory explosion was carried out at the woman's family farm in La Coste, which is approximately 30 minutes west of San Antonio. Santleben-Stiteler was joined by approximately 40 friends and family.

Santleben-Stiteler's sister, Carla Santleben-Newport, said her family received Facebook comments and text messages from people within a 15-mile radius of the farm who heard the noise.

Santleben-Newport said it was a great way to celebrate her sister's divorce, adding that she hit the dress on her first shot, blowing it to smithereens.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.