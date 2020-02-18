Vote 2020 Newsletter: Early voting in the Texas primary begins

The 2020 elections have finally come to Texas. Early voting in the state’s primary kicked off this morning.

Voters have 10 days to cast an early ballot ahead of Super Tuesday. The early voting period lasts until Friday, Feb. 28. You have until 6 p.m. to vote today, but find more about early voting hours here.

So, what’s on the ballot? A lot.

Texas voters will be weighing in on races that go way beyond the widely watched battle for president, including federal, state and county races. Here’s everything you need to know.

And we will soon find out if Bexar County’s record number of voters equals record turnout, but the 2008 primary will be hard to beat.

Texas is one of 14 states with primary elections on March 3, or Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday is when the greatest number of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses.

In Texas, the primary elections are actually two separate elections. The Republican and Democratic parties use statewide primary elections to select their nominees for the general elections in November.

Keep in mind, winners are determined by majority vote. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent, the race enters a runoff. And this year, with some of the fields so crowded, several races are expected to end this way. The runoff elections will be held on May 26.

Some other things you need to know:

• What do you need to bring to the polls? An acceptable form of photo ID. This can be a DPS-issued state drivers license, Texas Election Identification Certificate, personal ID or handgun license. United States Military ID cards, U.S. Citizenship Certificates and U.S. Passports are also allowed. If you do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID, you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at your place of voting. To do this, you must show some form of identification. A list of what is accepted can be found here.

• Need a refresher on who represents you? Enter your address on the Texas Legislature’s website to get a list of your state and federal representatives. If you live in Bexar County, you can find information about all of the races in your precinct here.

• Don’t remember if you registered to vote? Click here.

• Want to see a comprehensive list of what’s on the ballot? Click here to see the Bexar County Democratic March Primary ballot. Click here to see the Bexar County Republican March Primary ballot.

When she started as Bexar County elections administrator 23 years ago, Jacque Callanen said not only were paper ballots being used but “we were still holding elections in private citizens’ garages.”

In the years since, technology and cybersecurity risks have added to the demands and complexity of the job.

KSAT’s Jessie Degollado recently spent some time with Callanen to talk about what drives her and to discuss the 2020 elections.

Proposed San Antonio Renters Commission moving forward

Between 2008 and 2018, the median rent in San Antonio increased from $860 to $1,002, according to data from Apartment List. Numbers like these are part of the reason District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino is pushing for the creation of a Renters Commission.

The Renters Commission would advise the city council on matters related to affordable housing accessibility, transportation and renter laws. A town hall to for community input on the issue is set for Saturday, Feb. 29.

