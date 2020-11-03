Election results 2020: Who is winning the presidential election? Track electoral votes for Trump, Biden from all 50 states

Find other election results Type to search all races...

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the U.S. presidency on Nov. 3, 2020. To win, a candidate must receive at least 270 electoral votes. Texas is a winner-take-all state worth 38 electoral votes, the second-most in the United States.

Election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. CST. See the latest results below.

Background

For the first time in decades, Texas is considered a battleground or swing state.

The last time a Democrat won Texas in a presidential election was Jimmy Carter 1976. The last time a Democrat won statewide was 1992.

But the state has been trending towards Democratic candidates for the past two election cycles.

Mitt Romney won Texas by nearly 16 percentage points in 2012, but that number dropped to nine percentage points in 2016.

According to Five Thirty Eight’s national polling average, Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are neck and neck in Texas.

Texas has 38 winner-take-all electoral votes, the second-most in the country to California.

Political analysts say if Trump loses Texas, it will be extremely difficult for him to win reelection.

