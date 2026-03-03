Election results: Texas’ 20th Congressional District race in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BACKGROUND

Two Democrats and one Republican candidate are running against Rep. Joaquin Castro for U.S. Representative, District 20.

The candidates include Edgardo Rafael Baez (R), Kendra Elizabeth Wilkerson (D) and John Atwood (D).

As for Castro, he was elected to represent Texas’ 20th Congressional District in 2012, which covers a significant portion of San Antonio and Bexar County.

According to the congressman’s website, Castro was elected to the Texas Legislature at 28 and later served five terms as state representative for District 125.

Castro currently serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Recently, Castro has publically critized the efforts of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Specifically, the detainment of a 5-year-old boy and an infant with bronchitis.

Baez’s experience includes several career fields, including the military, healthcare, community service and politics.

If elected, Baez said he’ll focus on healthcare reform, education and economic development.

“His political biography reflects a life dedicated to serving others, blending into his law practice and now politics, with a passion for policy-making to create meaningful change,” Baez’s campaign website says.

Wilkerson has experience as an educator. She previously ran unsuccessfully for the San Antonio City Council in 2025.

She attended Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the University of London and Yale University.

Wilkerson told the San Antonio Report that the economy is one of her top policy priorities. She believes people in “the working class” should have their salaries increased.

Atwood has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio, a graduate degree from the Keller Graduate School of Management and a law degree from George Mason University, Antonin Scalia Law School.

According to his Ballotpedia profile, Atwood has career experience as a university professor and a business owner.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

