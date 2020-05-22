Active weather pattern ahead for South Texas during Memorial Day weekend

As more of us venture outside this Memorial Day weekend, you’ll want to stay up-to-date on the forecast. Chances of rain will increase over the weekend and into next week as an area of low pressure drifts around South Texas. With this kind of pattern, it is hard to pinpoint when and where rain will occur, but here are some of the main takeaways:

Isolated storms are forecast for Saturday, but the nighttime hours may see storms approaching from the west.

Storms are possible on Sunday, especially in the morning. Pockets of heavy rain may develop.

While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few strong to severe storms are possible over the weekend, especially if a line of storms develop.

It will not rain ALL weekend, but you’ll want to be prepared for when storms do pop up.

Flooding may become a concern should rain concentrate in one area. Storms that develop will be slow-movers.

Storm chances continue into next week, as an area of low pressure drifts around South Texas.

