Hot and hazy this weekend in San Antonio

Saharan dust has arrived

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

The weekend forecast for San Antonio
The weekend forecast for San Antonio (KSAT 12)

After a cloudy, cooler, and - at times - rainy Friday, heat and sunshine return for the upcoming weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

  • It will be hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-90s
  • While there won’t be as much rain around as there was on Friday, isolated showers & storms will be possible over the weekend
  • You’ll also notice a hazy look to things over the weekend as Saharan dust lingers in our air

Check out the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority:

