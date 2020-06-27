Hot and hazy this weekend in San Antonio

After a cloudy, cooler, and - at times - rainy Friday, heat and sunshine return for the upcoming weekend. Here’s what you need to know:

It will be hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-90s

While there won’t be as much rain around as there was on Friday, isolated showers & storms will be possible over the weekend

You’ll also notice a hazy look to things over the weekend as Saharan dust lingers in our air

Check out the latest forecast from Your Weather Authority:

