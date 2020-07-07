San Antonio moves closer to drought conditions, heat wave ahead

Almost every summer, South Texas deals with intense heat and stretches of dry weather. It is July, after all. However, we will likely be looking at record-challenging heat, the arrival of a drought, and Stage 1 water restrictions kicking in all at once. Here are the highlights of the upcoming forecast:

We ended June on a dry note and have kept that rain-free stretch going. Expect very little chance of rain through the foreseeable future.

Drought conditions have begun to build back into the area. An expansion of drought is likely over the next two weeks.

The aquifer has been on a steady drop. Stage 1 water restrictions may be enacted soon. Click here for what that means to you.

Temperatures are forecast to reach triple digits by late this week. By the weekend, afternoon highs could be challenging records. Thankfully, we will see less humidity by the weekend.

Our weather maps highlight just how dry things have become around South Central Texas. Take a look:

Aquifer Level Falling

Water levels at the J-17 well have fallen by more than 10 ft since June 1, 2020. This image is from July 7, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Precipitation Deficit

In the last 30 days, many locations in the KSAT 12 viewing area are lagging behind in the rainfall department. For example, San Antonio should have seen an additional nearly 2 inches of rain in the last 30 days, and places like New Braunfels are experiencing a 3+ inch rainfall deficit.

This graphic shows the lack of rainfall around the KSAT 12 viewing area. For example, in San Antonio we should have seen an additional 1.95 inches of rain in the last 30 days. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Percent of Normal

Another way to look at our lack of rain is to consider the “percent of normal.” This graphic shows how much rain has fallen in the last 30 days compared to how much we should have seen. In San Antonio, we’re only at 44%. Other places, like Del Rio, have barely reached a tenth of the amount of normal rainfall!

This is a look at the percent of normal precipitation for the past 30 days. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Heat Safety

Even though we’re Texans and are used to the heat, it’s important to remember these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Never leave pets or kids inside a parked vehicle

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Reduce strenuous outdoor activities

Find shade or air conditioned places

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

Check on the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat related illness

Walk your dogs in the morning or in the evening to avoid injuring their paws. If you have to take your puppers for a walk in the afternoon, keep on the grass or use heat-safe walking shoes

