San Antonio moves closer to drought conditions, heat wave ahead

Almost every summer, South Texas deals with intense heat and stretches of dry weather. It is July, after all. However, we will likely be looking at record-challenging heat, the arrival of a drought, and Stage 1 water restrictions kicking in all at once. Here are the highlights of the upcoming forecast:
- We ended June on a dry note and have kept that rain-free stretch going. Expect very little chance of rain through the foreseeable future.
- Drought conditions have begun to build back into the area. An expansion of drought is likely over the next two weeks.
- The aquifer has been on a steady drop. Stage 1 water restrictions may be enacted soon. Click here for what that means to you.
- Temperatures are forecast to reach triple digits by late this week. By the weekend, afternoon highs could be challenging records. Thankfully, we will see less humidity by the weekend.
Our weather maps highlight just how dry things have become around South Central Texas. Take a look:
Aquifer Level Falling
Precipitation Deficit
In the last 30 days, many locations in the KSAT 12 viewing area are lagging behind in the rainfall department. For example, San Antonio should have seen an additional nearly 2 inches of rain in the last 30 days, and places like New Braunfels are experiencing a 3+ inch rainfall deficit.
Percent of Normal
Another way to look at our lack of rain is to consider the “percent of normal.” This graphic shows how much rain has fallen in the last 30 days compared to how much we should have seen. In San Antonio, we’re only at 44%. Other places, like Del Rio, have barely reached a tenth of the amount of normal rainfall!
Heat Safety
Even though we’re Texans and are used to the heat, it’s important to remember these safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:
- Never leave pets or kids inside a parked vehicle
- Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
- Reduce strenuous outdoor activities
- Find shade or air conditioned places
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Check on the elderly, who are more susceptible to heat related illness
- Walk your dogs in the morning or in the evening to avoid injuring their paws. If you have to take your puppers for a walk in the afternoon, keep on the grass or use heat-safe walking shoes
To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.
Want to share pictures of how you’re staying cool with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.