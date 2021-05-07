Climate Minute: New local climate ‘normals’

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to NOAA, we now have a new set of ‘climate normals’ for San Antonio and Del Rio. These normals are, essentially, a baseline for temperature and precipitation. In fact, you see this data on the almanac during forecasts from Your Weather Authority. It’s what we refer to as the average.

This new data is a change from a previous set of data, and reflects a shift over a thirty-year period.

Watch the video above for the full breakdown from Meteorologist Kaiti Blake

In terms of temperature, both San Antonio and Del Rio saw their average maximum temperature rise. The average minimum temperature also increased at both sites.

More notably, the average number of days with a maximum temperature at or above ninety degrees increased by nearly twelve at both locations.

The new climate data also addresses rainfall. In both San Antonio and Del Rio, the average precipitation increased. However, that’s mainly due to an increase in days with heavy precipitation.

Ad

For more climate-related stories - including more Climate Minute segments - go to KSAT.com’s Climate page.