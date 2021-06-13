Watching the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical development possible this week

A tropical disturbance is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico this week.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season began at the start of June and will last through the end of November. For the first time this season, an area of cloudiness and showers in the Gulf of Mexico is prompting the National Hurricane Center to be on alert for tropical development.

Here’s what you need to know:

As of Sunday, rain and clouds around a trough of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche have a 50% chance to become organized into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days. Formation could happen as early as Thursday (6/17) or Friday (6/18).

Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall will be possible over Central America and Southern Mexico for the next several days.

It is too early to determine what, if any, impacts this disturbance will have on the United States’ coastline.

That being said, there are indications that we’ll be on the dry side of the disturbance in San Antonio. Of course, if this thinking changes, we’ll keep you posted.

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Names

If this disturbance becomes organized and strengthens into a tropical storm, with wind speeds of 39 mph or greater, its name would likely be “Bill.”

Below is a list of names that will be assigned to tropical storms or hurricanes this season. NOTE: Tropical Storm Ana formed earlier this year, in late May.

Types of Tropical Systems

There are many types of tropical cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey takes some time to explore the differences between tropical depressions, tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes in the video below.

