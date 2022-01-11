View photos, video of sleet in San Antonio on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – Did you hear that? Some parts of San Antonio and the suburbs might have heard some tinkling noises Tuesday morning.

Sleet fell in parts of the city but KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne said there was no accumulation and the sleet did not impact the roads.

“While surface temperatures were well above freezing, cold air aloft combined with precipitation to give some parts of the area a quick round of sleet,” said Horne. “Thankfully, because temperatures were in the mid to upper-40s, there were no impacts.”

View photos and video of the sleet sent into KSAT Connect from viewers:

TeresaF Looks like graupel falling on my roof in Live Oak! 0 s

Pins User Talley Rd @Hilltop Acres…sounds like bacon! 😂 0 s

Pins User Sleet falling at the San Antonio International Airport 0 s

Pins User Sleet? Talley Road area…cute to see it falling! 😝 0 s

yvonne.scherny Tiny ice pellets with the rain!! 0 s

SoozyQ Small hail detected 0 s

Asil0514 Raining with little ice pellets. Sleet maybe? 0 s