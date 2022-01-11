50º

View photos, video of sleet in San Antonio on Tuesday

See KSAT viewer photos of the slushy stuff

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Sleet seen near SeaWorld San Antonio (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Did you hear that? Some parts of San Antonio and the suburbs might have heard some tinkling noises Tuesday morning.

Sleet fell in parts of the city but KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne said there was no accumulation and the sleet did not impact the roads.

“While surface temperatures were well above freezing, cold air aloft combined with precipitation to give some parts of the area a quick round of sleet,” said Horne. “Thankfully, because temperatures were in the mid to upper-40s, there were no impacts.”

View photos and video of the sleet sent into KSAT Connect from viewers:

TeresaF

Looks like graupel falling on my roof in Live Oak!

Live Oak
Pins User

Talley Rd @Hilltop Acres…sounds like bacon! 😂

San Antonio
Pins User

Sleet falling at the San Antonio International Airport

San Antonio
Pins User

Sleet? Talley Road area…cute to see it falling! 😝

San Antonio
yvonne.scherny

Tiny ice pellets with the rain!!

San Antonio
SoozyQ

Small hail detected

San Antonio
Asil0514

Raining with little ice pellets. Sleet maybe?

San Antonio
Alamo Ranch Donna

Tiny pellets in Hill Country Retreat (Alamo Ranch area).

San Antonio

