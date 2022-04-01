90º

San Antonio’s Fiesta Forecast 🎊

Keep checking back as events like Battle of Flowers, Flambeau get closer

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Warm for the first weekend of Fiesta. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fiesta 2022 has begun and the big question is: “What’s the weather going to be like?”

Here’s the latest:

SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND

  • Skies will clear, and it’ll be sunny by mid-morning
  • Warming quickly with 80s by lunch and temps near 90° in the afternoon
  • Mild in the evening for Oyster Bake or Taste of New Orleans. Temperatures will fall into the 70s after sunset at 7:53 p.m. with low humidity

SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD

  • Morning clouds return, clearing by lunch
  • Warm with an afternoon high in the upper-80s
  • A mild evening in the 70s

RIVER PARADE - MONDAY, APRIL 4TH

  • Morning clouds and patchy drizzle
  • We’ll see some sunshine Monday afternoon
  • Later in the evening, there’s a chance (30%) for storms
  • We’ll need to monitor the weather closely as any storms that develop could be strong or severe. Continue to check in with the forecast.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5TH & 6TH

  • Rain chances drop out of the forecast by Tuesday & Wednesday.
  • Clear skies and dry air will allow temps to soar on Tuesday, potentially into the mid-90s!
  • Depending on the timing of a cold front, temperatures may be slightly cooler on Wednesday.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH

  • Wednesday’s cold front is expected to drop highs back into the 70s. We’ll see some cooler mornings, too.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY - BATTLE OF FLOWERS & FIESTA FLAMBEAU

  • At this time, things are looking good for Battle of Flowers on Friday.
  • However, forecast confidence for Saturday & Fiesta Flambeau is still fairly low.
  • Keep checking this article & the KSAT Weather Authority App for information on the forecast for both Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau as they get closer.
The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

