San Antonio’s Fiesta Forecast 🎊

Fiesta 2022 has begun and the big question is: “What’s the weather going to be like?”
Here’s the latest:
SATURDAY, APRIL 2ND
- Skies will clear, and it’ll be sunny by mid-morning
- Warming quickly with 80s by lunch and temps near 90° in the afternoon
- Mild in the evening for Oyster Bake or Taste of New Orleans. Temperatures will fall into the 70s after sunset at 7:53 p.m. with low humidity
SUNDAY, APRIL 3RD
- Morning clouds return, clearing by lunch
- Warm with an afternoon high in the upper-80s
- A mild evening in the 70s
RIVER PARADE - MONDAY, APRIL 4TH
- Morning clouds and patchy drizzle
- We’ll see some sunshine Monday afternoon
- Later in the evening, there’s a chance (30%) for storms
- We’ll need to monitor the weather closely as any storms that develop could be strong or severe. Continue to check in with the forecast.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5TH & 6TH
- Rain chances drop out of the forecast by Tuesday & Wednesday.
- Clear skies and dry air will allow temps to soar on Tuesday, potentially into the mid-90s!
- Depending on the timing of a cold front, temperatures may be slightly cooler on Wednesday.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7TH
- Wednesday’s cold front is expected to drop highs back into the 70s. We’ll see some cooler mornings, too.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY - BATTLE OF FLOWERS & FIESTA FLAMBEAU
- At this time, things are looking good for Battle of Flowers on Friday.
- However, forecast confidence for Saturday & Fiesta Flambeau is still fairly low.
- Keep checking this article & the KSAT Weather Authority App for information on the forecast for both Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau as they get closer.
STAY IN-THE-KNOW
You can keep up with the weather forecast any time of year by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App for Apple or Android. 📱 Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.