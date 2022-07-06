Guadalupe River measuring zero flow near Spring Branch

This photo was submitted to our KSAT Connect by a pins user. It shows the low flow of the Guadalupe River upstream of Canyon Lake.

Not since 2014, the final year of South Texas’ last major drought, has the flow along our rivers and streams been this low. The Guadalupe, in particular, is seeing flow reduced in several spots west of Canyon Lake. At Spring Branch, the flow was measured at zero as of July 6, 2022.

How is river flow measured?

River flow is measured in cubic feet per second or cfs. In other words, it’s measured by the volume of water that passes by a gauge over one second of time.

Current flows as of 7/6/22

Guadalupe River:

Flows west of Canyon Lake are ranging anywhere from 11 cfs near Kerrville to 0 cfs at Spring Branch. East of Canyon Lake, flows in the tubing area around New Braunfels are near 55 cfs. These numbers are the lowest since 2018.

Frio River:

Flows near the river’s origin in Real County are around 4 cfs, with streamflow falling off to about zero near Uvalde and south to Dilley. Recent rains gave the river a small bump, but forecast drought conditions will likely see these numbers fall again. It’s the lowest the flows have been since 2011.

Comal River:

Thanks to reliable springs and the fact that it’s not long, the Comal River stays fairly steady. Even so, the streamflow is the lowest it has been since 2014.

What does this mean for tubing?

When it comes to the Guadalupe, flow less than 65 cfs is still floatable in a tube but will require occasional walking through shallow areas. You’ll also move very slowly. Flow of 65 cfs to 499 cfs is considered “recreational.” Anything above 500 cfs, which can occur during flooding, can become strenuous or even dangerous.

Each river is different. For example, the Frio is considered in good conditions for floating when cfs is between 25 and 150.

The Comal River sees far less variation thanks to reliable spring flow. The drought can bring flows down some, but anything between 300 to 400 cfs is comfortable.

Forecast

There’s little encouraging news when it comes to the forecast. More heat and rain-free days ahead will likely push flows lower or down to zero.