Monitoring for additional storm development Thursday night

An approaching cold front, combined with some upper-level energy, will still give South-Central Texas a chance for severe storms into Thursday night.
Here’s what you need to know:
- As of 9 pm Thursday, the severe thunderstorm that moved through Bexar County earlier in the evening has weakened to below severe limits. Still, a few more thunderstorms (some of which could be strong/severe) will be possible through 2 a.m. Friday morning as the front slides southward.
- Not everyone will see rain or storms with the second round Thursday night, but if you see a severe storm, hail would be the biggest threat.
- Have your phone set to receive alerts and know that we’ll be live on the KSAT Weather app should the weather become disruptive or dangerous.
- Friday brings a chance of a few showers & storms by late morning & through the lunchtime hour, then skies clear and lower humidity punches in through the afternoon.
