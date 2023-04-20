Monitoring for additional storm development Thursday night

An approaching cold front, combined with some upper-level energy, will still give South-Central Texas a chance for severe storms into Thursday night.

Here’s what you need to know:

As of 9 pm Thursday, the severe thunderstorm that moved through Bexar County earlier in the evening has weakened to below severe limits. Still, a few more thunderstorms (some of which could be strong/severe) will be possible through 2 a.m. Friday morning as the front slides southward.

Not everyone will see rain or storms with the second round Thursday night, but if you see a severe storm, hail would be the biggest threat.

Have your phone set to receive alerts and know that we’ll be live on the KSAT Weather app should the weather become disruptive or dangerous.

Friday brings a chance of a few showers & storms by late morning & through the lunchtime hour, then skies clear and lower humidity punches in through the afternoon.

