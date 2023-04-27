Next strong storm chance arrives Friday evening

After a generally well-behaved round of rain and rumbles pushed across portions of South Central Texas early Thursday morning, eyes are now on a second storm chance that arrives Friday evening.
Here’s what you need to know regarding this next batch of storm activity ahead of the weekend:
THURSDAY (4/27)
- A nice day with lower humidity
- More sunshine returns, with a high in the low 80s
FRIDAY (4/28)
- The humidity returns, meaning some brief areas of patchy fog and low clouds will be possible in the morning.
- That clears by mid-morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies.
- The Battle of Flowers parade sits in good shape with temperatures climbing through the 60s and into the 70s throughout the event.
- Around/just after 4 p.m., eyes will turn to Hill Country where an advancing cold front is slated to spark up a line of rain and storms.
- These storms will push southward, passing through San Antonio between 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Some of these storms will likely be strong/severe, with large hail and strong winds being the biggest concerns to monitor, along with lightning.
SATURDAY (4/27)
- A few lingering showers will be possible first thing Saturday (especially farther south), before clearing out through the remainder of the day.
- You’ll notice the downright WINDY conditions in the morning, with gusts out of the north up to 35-40 mph.
- It’ll still be a bit breezy by Flambeau time (20-25 mph wind gusts), but not as windy as Saturday morning.
