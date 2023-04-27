Next strong storm chance arrives Friday evening

Some strong/severe storms will be possible Friday evening

After a generally well-behaved round of rain and rumbles pushed across portions of South Central Texas early Thursday morning, eyes are now on a second storm chance that arrives Friday evening.

Here’s what you need to know regarding this next batch of storm activity ahead of the weekend:

THURSDAY (4/27)

A nice day with lower humidity

More sunshine returns, with a high in the low 80s

Thursday will be beautiful with plenty of sun and lower humidity

FRIDAY (4/28)

The humidity returns, meaning some brief areas of patchy fog and low clouds will be possible in the morning.

That clears by mid-morning, leaving behind mostly sunny skies.

The Battle of Flowers parade sits in good shape with temperatures climbing through the 60s and into the 70s throughout the event.

Around/just after 4 p.m., eyes will turn to Hill Country where an advancing cold front is slated to spark up a line of rain and storms.

These storms will push southward, passing through San Antonio between 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Some of these storms will likely be strong/severe, with large hail and strong winds being the biggest concerns to monitor, along with lightning.

Storm timing with Friday evening's cold front

SATURDAY (4/27)

A few lingering showers will be possible first thing Saturday (especially farther south), before clearing out through the remainder of the day.

You’ll notice the downright WINDY conditions in the morning, with gusts out of the north up to 35-40 mph.

It’ll still be a bit breezy by Flambeau time (20-25 mph wind gusts), but not as windy as Saturday morning.

