Are Texas summer nights usually this hot?

Summer in South Texas is renowned for its heat and humidity.

We know these two ingredients can make our day-to-day duties miserable, but lately they’ve been taking a toll on evenings as well.

The moisture sticks around

During the summer season, winds are primarily from the southeast. Day and night, this wind brings a continuous supply of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Once the sun has set, the ground and other surfaces release the heat absorbed from the day. This heat is then absorbed by the moisture in the air, causing it to feel extremely muggy. This year, however, excess soil moisture from May and early June showers is a large contributor to hot nights.

Until the wind direction shifts or the ground dries out, these uncomfortable nights are here to stay. If you’re waiting to enjoy a cool Texas summer night, the best will be those with clear skies and calm winds.