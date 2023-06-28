🧪 Science with Sarah: Beautiful blubber at the San Antonio Zoo! 🦭

Sarah has a science experiment explaining how blubber helps keep some animals warm.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for the blubber experiment (2023 KSAT All rights reserved)

Shortening (like Crisco)

A ziplock bag

A glove

A bucket or cooler of ice water

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Before conducting the experiment, stick your hand in the ice water -- see how long you can last before you have to pull your hand out...it’s super cold!

Put a glove on your hand

Place a large glob of shortening in the ziplock baggie, and then stick your gloved hand in the bag with the shortening

Mold the shortening around your hand to form a protective layer of blubber

Stick your “blubbered” hand in the ice water and notice how it doesn’t feel as cold as it did without the “blubber”

HOW IT WORKS

Many marine animals such as polar bears, whales, walruses, and seals use blubber to keep them warm from icy waters. Without the blubber, they wouldn’t be able to survive.

In this experiment, we used the shortening and ziplock bag to act as a protective layer of blubber for our hand against the cold of the ice water.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

