91º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Beautiful blubber at the San Antonio Zoo! 🦭

Learn how blubber helps keep animals warm

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: KSATKids, Science with Sarah, Whatever the Weather, Education, Science
Sarah has a science experiment explaining how blubber helps keep some animals warm.

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! We’re starting a new and exciting partnership with the San Antonio Zoo ahead of the 2023-2024 school year. To kick things off, Sarah has a science experiment explaining how blubber helps keep some animals warm.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments. (KSAT)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for the blubber experiment (2023 KSAT All rights reserved)
  • Shortening (like Crisco)
  • A ziplock bag
  • A glove
  • A bucket or cooler of ice water

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • Before conducting the experiment, stick your hand in the ice water -- see how long you can last before you have to pull your hand out...it’s super cold!
  • Put a glove on your hand
  • Place a large glob of shortening in the ziplock baggie, and then stick your gloved hand in the bag with the shortening
  • Mold the shortening around your hand to form a protective layer of blubber
  • Stick your “blubbered” hand in the ice water and notice how it doesn’t feel as cold as it did without the “blubber”

HOW IT WORKS

Many marine animals such as polar bears, whales, walruses, and seals use blubber to keep them warm from icy waters. Without the blubber, they wouldn’t be able to survive.

In this experiment, we used the shortening and ziplock bag to act as a protective layer of blubber for our hand against the cold of the ice water.

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email