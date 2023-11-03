Weathering Wurstfest: 🍻⛈️ How South Texas weather has impacted the festival throughout history

Wurstfest 2023 will be held November 3 - 12 in New Braunfels.

South Texans can pretty much count on two things every November: notable weather changes and Wurstfest in New Braunfels.

This time of year can bring every type of weather to the area — from cold, to warm, to dry, or rainy — so it’s probably not a surprise that the weather has played a role in the German festival’s history over the past 60+ years.

We take a look back at how South Texas weather has impacted Wurstfest in years past and look ahead to the forecast for the festivities this year.

1961 rain changes location

In 1961, the mayor proclaimed the festival for the first time and the then one-day festival honoring local foods and sausage began.

Publicity from all over the globe helped spread the word, ultimately bringing in 2,000 guests to New Braunfels.

Wurstfest was originally going to be held at Landa Park, but “threatening” weather caused the first festival to move to the National Guard Armory that year.

Pleasant weather in 1969 skyrockets attendance

After growing significantly in the first few years and expanding to a ten-day period, “balmy” weather was found throughout the festival in 1969.

According to Wurstfest’s website, those mild temperatures contributed to record attendance at the time with 75,000 visitors present!

The Flood of ‘98

The well-known ‘Flood of ‘98′ came rushing through New Braunfels just thirteen days before the festival was supposed to begin.

Over 20 inches of rain sent both the Comal and Guadalupe rivers to extremely high levels, flooding the majority of the property owned by the Wurstfest Association.

However, after festival officials were able to get out and assess the damage, it was determined that the festival would still go on as planned.

Locals gathered together to repair and fix the Wurstfest grounds just in time for opening day. Rain fell half the time which reportedly slowed attendance that year, but the incredible triumph of making the festival even happen was a huge success in and of itself.

Turning things around in 1999

After a rough year prior, a much calmer weather pattern was the theme for Wurstfest in 1999.

Officials note that “clear skies, mild temperatures, good food and a strong line up of popular performers” made for the perfect Wurstfest recipe since the 1999 festival rang in as the “top income producer” of the decade.

Wurstfest 2023′s forecast

Looking ahead to this year’s Wurstfest, which runs from November 3 through November 12, calm weather looks to take up a good chunk of the festival’s timeframe.

A quiet (albeit warm and eventually muggy) first weekend is in store on November 4 and 5, with more of the same in the forecast through at least the first half of next week.

A cold front is currently expected to move in around Thursday or Friday of next week, which could introduce rain chances back into the forecast. It’s something we’ll be monitoring for you as we approach the second weekend of Wurstfest!

Editor’s note: While many years have brought a few rain chances and temperature variations to the 10 day period, the years mentioned above are specifically noted as weather-impacted years on Wurstfest’s official website.

