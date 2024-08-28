High school football is back! Forecast for KSAT Pigskin Classic, Friday night lights 🏈

Friday night lights forecast for the first week of high school football

It’s the week many have been waiting for — the return of high school football!

If you’re headed out to the KSAT Pigskin Classic or a local stadium to cheer on the boys of fall, here’s what you can expect weather-wise:

KEY POINTS

Low coverage, but an isolated (20%) chance for a downpour or storm around kickoff on Thursday and Friday

After highs in the low 90s, temperatures fall into and through the 80s throughout the games

THURSDAY:

After climbing into the low 90s Thursday afternoon, temperatures will start to fall into and through the 80s for any Thursday evening football games, including the KSAT Pigskin Classic at Pieper Warrior Coliseum.

There is a 20% isolated chance for a downpour or storm, mainly through 8 p.m. Most will miss out, but it’s something we’ll be monitoring for a few locations!

Temperatures will fall through the 80s after kickoff Thursday evening with an isolated chance for rain.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will once again fall into and through the 80s for Friday evening football games under partly cloudy skies.

Like Thursday, an isolated, 20% chance for a downpour or storm will be possible through 8 p.m., with slightly better chances east of I-35.

Coverage will still be somewhat low, but check back in before heading out to any games!

Temperatures fall through the 80s with an isolated chance for rain