High school football is back! Forecast for KSAT Pigskin Classic, Friday night lights 🏈

Most miss out, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out around kickoff

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Friday night lights forecast for the first week of high school football

It’s the week many have been waiting for — the return of high school football!

If you’re headed out to the KSAT Pigskin Classic or a local stadium to cheer on the boys of fall, here’s what you can expect weather-wise:

KEY POINTS

  • Low coverage, but an isolated (20%) chance for a downpour or storm around kickoff on Thursday and Friday
  • After highs in the low 90s, temperatures fall into and through the 80s throughout the games

THURSDAY:

After climbing into the low 90s Thursday afternoon, temperatures will start to fall into and through the 80s for any Thursday evening football games, including the KSAT Pigskin Classic at Pieper Warrior Coliseum.

There is a 20% isolated chance for a downpour or storm, mainly through 8 p.m. Most will miss out, but it’s something we’ll be monitoring for a few locations!

Temperatures will fall through the 80s after kickoff Thursday evening with an isolated chance for rain.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will once again fall into and through the 80s for Friday evening football games under partly cloudy skies.

Like Thursday, an isolated, 20% chance for a downpour or storm will be possible through 8 p.m., with slightly better chances east of I-35.

Coverage will still be somewhat low, but check back in before heading out to any games!

Temperatures fall through the 80s with an isolated chance for rain

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

