Love...and chilly conditions... in the air

More cold fronts and a hard freeze on the way

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

San Antonio weekend forecast. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • BRIEF WARM-UP SATURDAY: 70s
  • COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT: 50s and windy Sunday
  • FREEZE NEXT WEEK: Hard freeze likely Thursday morning (20s)

FORECAST

💘COLD & DAMP VALENTINE’S NIGHT💘

Grab a coat and plan for damp conditions with drizzle and sprinkles causing wet roadways tonight. This is nuisance moisture more than anything because it’ll only add up to 0.1″ or less.

WARM SATURDAY

Saturday morning will be damp until the drizzle clears around noon, then a sunny and warm afternoon is expected with highs in the 70s.

A cold front means a warm Saturday and much cooler Sunday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT, COOLER SUNDAY

A cold front will sweep through around midnight Sunday and will knock down temperatures while kicking up the wind. A chilly morning near 40° will lead to a cool afternoon in the 50s with a gusty north wind. At least we’ll have full sunshine to offset the chill.

🥶NEXT WEEK’S FRONT🥶

The roller coaster weather pattern shows few signs of letting up. A strong front is scheduled for Tuesday night. So, know that Monday and Tuesday will bring a small warm-up, before temperatures plunge on Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning will see temperatures near freezing in San Antonio, along with gusty winds, and a small window for precipitation. At this point, we don’t anticipate any issues with wintry precipitation, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation.

🚨HARD FREEZE THURSDAY MORNING🚨

The bigger story will be a widespread hard freeze Thursday morning, with many areas dipping into the 20s. Teens will be possible in the Hill Country.

7 day forecast as of 2/14/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

