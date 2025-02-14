Love...and chilly conditions... in the air

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BRIEF WARM-UP SATURDAY: 70s

COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT: 50s and windy Sunday

FREEZE NEXT WEEK: Hard freeze likely Thursday morning (20s)

FORECAST

💘COLD & DAMP VALENTINE’S NIGHT💘

Grab a coat and plan for damp conditions with drizzle and sprinkles causing wet roadways tonight. This is nuisance moisture more than anything because it’ll only add up to 0.1″ or less.

⛅WARM SATURDAY⛅

Saturday morning will be damp until the drizzle clears around noon, then a sunny and warm afternoon is expected with highs in the 70s.

A cold front means a warm Saturday and much cooler Sunday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

⬇COLD FRONT SATURDAY NIGHT, COOLER SUNDAY⬇

A cold front will sweep through around midnight Sunday and will knock down temperatures while kicking up the wind. A chilly morning near 40° will lead to a cool afternoon in the 50s with a gusty north wind. At least we’ll have full sunshine to offset the chill.

🥶NEXT WEEK’S FRONT🥶

The roller coaster weather pattern shows few signs of letting up. A strong front is scheduled for Tuesday night. So, know that Monday and Tuesday will bring a small warm-up, before temperatures plunge on Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning will see temperatures near freezing in San Antonio, along with gusty winds, and a small window for precipitation. At this point, we don’t anticipate any issues with wintry precipitation, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the situation.

🚨HARD FREEZE THURSDAY MORNING🚨

The bigger story will be a widespread hard freeze Thursday morning, with many areas dipping into the 20s. Teens will be possible in the Hill Country.

7 day forecast as of 2/14/25. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

