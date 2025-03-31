A spring-like week lies ahead. Here’s when we’ll see our best chance of storms

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOGGY COMMUTE: Patchy dense fog is possible this morning

STRAY STORMS TUE/WED: Most will stay dry, but we’ll watch for a pop-up or two

BETTER STORM CHANCES BY FRI: Shower/storm chances increase

OAK SEASON IN FULL SWING: Expect numbers to stay high

FORECAST

Happy Monday! During your morning commute you’ll likely encounter some patchy fog. While it isn’t super thick, it could create a few slow downs.

WEAK FRONT TODAY

A weak boundary will slide through San Antonio today. Unfortunately, it doesn’t bring storms, but it will draw in some slightly drier air. That should clear us out some this afternoon, after a morning filled with fog and clouds. Tuesday will start off on the cooler side, too, thanks to the drier air. Humidity quickly returns on Tuesday.

High temperatures for today will have quite a range due to a week front

STRAY STORM TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

As humidity surges back into the area tomorrow, morning clouds will develop and likely hang around a while. A few very light showers or sprinkles may also show up. Should we get some sun in the afternoon, there’s a very small chance of a storm. A strong lid on the atmosphere likely keeps storms out of the picture, but it’s worth a mention, because any storm that does develop would become severe. This will also be the case on Wednesday.

Severe weather risk for Tuesday

BETTER ODDS FOR RAIN LATE IN THE WEEK/SATURDAY

The upper level pattern will become even more active by Thursday and more so Friday and Saturday. We’ll keep the ongoing morning clouds/afternoon sun forecast going. Then, Thursday afternoon, isolated storms will be possible. The odds of showers and storms increase late Friday into Saturday morning. Severe weather would be possible, if storms do indeed develop. This has the potential to affect Final Four weekend, so you’ll want to check back with us. A front arrives by Sunday, cooling us down and bringing an end to rain chances.

Futurecast for Saturday morning

OAK SEASON RAMPING UP

Oak numbers have been increasing, as trees look primed to spread pollen. This will last for another month or so, with peak numbers likely showing up over the next few weeks. Your car may develop yellowish/greenish tint... at least for a while!

Allergy calendar

