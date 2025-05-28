San Antonio faces rainfall deficit despite record-setting storms

SAN ANTONIO – Heavy storms in San Antonio over the past few days have set new records, but the area still needs more rain to address the lingering deficit despite recent soaking rains.

Rainfall totals

For the second day in a row, heavy rainfall moved through San Antonio. While flood waters are receding, low-water crossings remain an issue. The highest rain totals in the last 72 hours have been recorded in northwestern Bexar County.

Rainfall totals over the last 72 hours. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Rainfall deficit & drought

It is no surprise that the drought has worsened for most of South Central Texas. However, there has been some improvement in Bastrop and Lee counties this spring due to the heavy rainfall.

San Antonio’s rainfall total for the year sits at 8.12 inches — over 4 inches below the normal of 12.28 inches. Other areas, such as Austin and Del Rio, are also showing rainfall amounts well below average this year.

1 year rain deficit (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Flash flooding

To stay safe and avoid a flash flood, prioritize finding higher ground and avoid any floodwaters altogether. If you encounter floodwaters, find another route. Turn around, don’t drown. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to sweep you off your feet and a full foot to float a car.

Flash flooding safety tips (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

