First significant plume of Saharan dust to arrive this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- ONE OR TWO SHOWERS: Rain chances decreasing
- DUST: Saharan dust arrives, thickens by next week
- HEAT CRANKS UP: Daytime temperatures steadily rise through July 4th
FORECAST
Our pattern of coastal showers making an evening run towards San Antonio is starting to wind down. With that said, a shower or two is a possibility today. Also, get ready for some hazy skies.
EVENING DOWNPOUR
We’ll keep rain chances lower today. San Antonio will still have a chance for a random downpour, but the odds are falling. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy.
SAHARAN DUST
The Saharan dust season is about to be underway. The first ‘significant’ plume for Texas is set to arrive this weekend. It’s often not something that has huge impacts, but it is noticeable. The two big takeaways? Hazy horizons and a mild allergy issues for those who are sensitive.
JULY BRINGS HOTTER WEATHER
We’ve been pretty lucky with our temperatures. However, it’s about to get hotter. The heat high shifts in our direction. It won’t be particularly strong, but upper-90s become likely by late next week, including July 4th.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.