First significant plume of Saharan dust to arrive this weekend

ONE OR TWO SHOWERS: Rain chances decreasing

DUST: Saharan dust arrives, thickens by next week

HEAT CRANKS UP: Daytime temperatures steadily rise through July 4th

Our pattern of coastal showers making an evening run towards San Antonio is starting to wind down. With that said, a shower or two is a possibility today. Also, get ready for some hazy skies.

EVENING DOWNPOUR

We’ll keep rain chances lower today. San Antonio will still have a chance for a random downpour, but the odds are falling. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy.

Today's futurecast at 5pm (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust season is about to be underway. The first ‘significant’ plume for Texas is set to arrive this weekend. It’s often not something that has huge impacts, but it is noticeable. The two big takeaways? Hazy horizons and a mild allergy issues for those who are sensitive.

What to expect when the Saharan dust arrives (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

JULY BRINGS HOTTER WEATHER

We’ve been pretty lucky with our temperatures. However, it’s about to get hotter. The heat high shifts in our direction. It won’t be particularly strong, but upper-90s become likely by late next week, including July 4th.

High temperatures will climb next week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

