Here’s when rain chances peak this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- HOT, STICKY TODAY: Temp 100°+, Heat index near 104°
- ISOLATED STORM: Only a stray pop-up today, mainly east of I-35
- RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: Odds increase starting Tuesday, peak by Thursday
FORECAST
The weekend brought more heat (we’re not at 15 days this year at 100° or above). Today is likely 16. The good news: rain chances increase this week and temperatures come down.
🥵HOT & STICKY MONDAY🥵
Temperatures are forecast to rise above 100° this afternoon. With plenty of humidity, heat indices will peak around 104° in San Antonio. Higher heat index values will exist east of I-35.
🌦ISOLATED STORM THIS AFTERNOON🌦
Anything that pops up today will be few and far between. A 20% chance exists, mainly along and east of I-35 from roughly 3-8pm. The majority of us will not see rain.
☔TRENDING RAINIER LATER THIS WEEK☔
While today should be fairly quiet, the odds of seeing rain increase starting tomorrow. Scattered downpours are forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, while Thursday presents our best chance for rain. Chances dip by the weekend.
