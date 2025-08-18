Here’s when rain chances peak this week

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

HOT, STICKY TODAY: Temp 100°+, Heat index near 104°

ISOLATED STORM: Only a stray pop-up today, mainly east of I-35

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEK: Odds increase starting Tuesday, peak by Thursday

FORECAST

The weekend brought more heat (we’re not at 15 days this year at 100° or above). Today is likely 16. The good news: rain chances increase this week and temperatures come down.

🥵HOT & STICKY MONDAY🥵

Temperatures are forecast to rise above 100° this afternoon. With plenty of humidity, heat indices will peak around 104° in San Antonio. Higher heat index values will exist east of I-35.

Forecast heat index for Monday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

🌦ISOLATED STORM THIS AFTERNOON🌦

Anything that pops up today will be few and far between. A 20% chance exists, mainly along and east of I-35 from roughly 3-8pm. The majority of us will not see rain.

Only isolated rain chances are expected today. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

☔TRENDING RAINIER LATER THIS WEEK☔

While today should be fairly quiet, the odds of seeing rain increase starting tomorrow. Scattered downpours are forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, while Thursday presents our best chance for rain. Chances dip by the weekend.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS